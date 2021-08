The deputy chief medical officer says there's been a four-fold increase in Covid hospitalisations and ICU admissions over the past six weeks.

Dr Ronan Glynn says there are 43 patients with the virus in intensive care - just below the 47 at the peak of the second wave.

And 223 were in public hospitals with Covid last night - up from 62 a month ago.

Dr Glynn says the situation has changed radically over the past month and a half: