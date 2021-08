Naomh Conaill claimed back to back Dr Maguire Cups on Saturday night with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Kilcar.

After Extra Time the sides finished level on a scoreline of 2-07 to 0-13.

Man of the Match Ciaran Thompson who scored 1-05 in the game stepped up to score the winning penalty for the men from Glenties.

After the game he told Ciaran O'Donnell he was over the moon with the victory...

Ciaran also spoke with Naomh Conaill Chairman Martin Smith...