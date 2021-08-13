Women in her 20s dies in Barnesmore RTC

Gardaí in Donegal Town are investigating a fatal road traffic collision, that occurred at Ardnawark, Barnesmore Gap at approximately 3.45p.m. this afternoon Friday 13th August, 2021.

A female passenger on a bus, in her late 20s was seriously injured when she fell from the moving bus and was struck by a passing vehicle. The injured woman was airlifted by helicopter to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. She passed away this evening. A post mortem will take place in due course.

The road remains closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct their examination of the scene in the morning. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the townland of Ardnawark, Barnesmore Gap, Donegal Town this afternoon and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Donegal Town Garda Station on (074) 9740190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station