Watch: Vipers feature in final this weekend

The Irish American Football season has been stalled by Covid but the Donegal Derry Vipers will play a final this weekend when they take on the Antrim Jets in the Donaghy Invitational Cup.

Four teams have been battling it out for the last 6 weeks with some fantastic, hard-hitting and exciting football.

This Sunday 15th August at the Prehen Playing Fields, the tournament culminates with the third place game at 11.00am, Causeway Giants vs NI Razorbacks

and then the final for the cup at 2.30pm, Donegal Derry Vipers vs Antrim Jets.

Oisin Kelly has been speaking with Paul O'Donnell, Chairman and Quarter-Back with the Vipers.

