A vaccination clinic is to be established in West Donegal.

The HSE has agreed to open a Covid-19 vaccination clinic in St Columba's Community Centre, Burtonport.

Work is currently underway to fit out the building and it's hoped vaccinations will commence within the next 2-3 weeks.

Councillor Noreen McGarvey says it will be a huge boost for people in the area who previously had to travel to either Letterkenny or Donegal Town: