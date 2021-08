Tyrone are Ulster Minor Football champions after they beat Donegal 2-11 to 1-07 at Brewster Park.

Second half goals from Conor Owens and Cormac Devlin gave Tyrone a nine point advantage before Karl Joseph Molloy got a goal back for Donegal.

Gerard Donnelly's side then added on two more points to claim their first Minor title since 2012.

Oisin Kelly and Gary Duffy report for Highland Radio Sport...