Donegal were beaten 2-11 to 1-07 by Tyrone in the Ulster Minor Football final at Brewster Park on Friday night.

At halftime Luke Barrett's side trailed 0-07 to 0-03 and conceded two goals in the opening 20 minutes of the second half to Conor Owens and Cormac Devlin to trail by nine.

Karl Joseph Molloy then netted for Donegal but Tyrone held on to claim the title.

After the game, Oisin Kelly spoke with Donegal boss, Luke Barrett...