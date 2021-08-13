INMO call for curtailment of non-emergency services at LUH

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has this morning, called for the curtailment of non-emergency services at Letterkenny and Sligo University Hospitals.

The organisation is warning of mounting pressure at the hospitals as a result of additional workloads and unfilled nursing and midwifery shifts.

INMO Industrial Relations Officer, Neal Donohue says hospital staff in the North West are running on empty with relentless workloads, delays in recruitment, long Covid and pressures on rosters inevitably leading to burnout.

He says the union has raised these very serious health and safety concerns with management at both hospitals and due to the lack of response from Sligo hospital concerns have been reported to the Health and Safety Authority.

Management at Letterkenny University Hospital are said to have been advised that a similar referral will be made.

Mr Donohue says members require senior HSE intervention.