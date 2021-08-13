Gerard Donnelly delighted & relieved to get over the line in Ulster MFC Final

Tyrone are Ulster Minor champions for the first time since 2012 after they beat Donegal 2-11 to 1-07 at Brewster Park.

Gerard Donnelly's side lead 0-7 to 0-3 at half time and struck two goals midway through the second half from Conor Owens and Cormac Devlin to give them a nine point lead.

Donegal did get a goal back through a wonderful Karl Joseph Molloy goal but Tyrone fired over two more points to ensure they would be lifting the Liam Murray Cup.

Tyrone boss Gerard Donnelly told the media after the game he was both delighted and relieved with the win...