Former Fine Gael Cllr doesn’t believe now is the time for an election

A former Fine Gael Councillor doesn't believe now is the time for a general election.

Earlier this week, Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn expressed the view that an election needs to be called as quickly as possible in light of what he says is the people's loss of confidence in the current Government following Leo Varadkar's attendance at the Merrion Hotel event.

However, now independent Councillor Michael McClafferty doesn't believe there is an appetite for an election.

He told the Nine til Noon Show that a focus on the current issues at hand is more important: