Derry prepare for visit of Dundalk to the Brandywell

Derry City will look to build on last weekend's impressive win at home to Drogheda when they return to the Brandywell on Sunday afternoon to host Dundalk.

The visitors arrive on the back of their European sojourn which ended with that agonising defeat to Arnhem on Thursday night and they will no doubt now be keen to close the gap on the sides above them in the table.

The Lilywhites have won just three of their ten away matches this term.

In terms of team news, manager Higgins has confirmed that Marc Walsh is still sidelined with a troublesome hamstring while Eoin Toal returns from a spell of isolation. Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe is unable to play against his parent club.

The game kicks off at 3pm and will be streamed live on LOITV.