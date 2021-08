Demand for Covid vaccines for 12-15 year olds is high in the North West.

Dedicated stand alone clinics are being held in Donegal this weekend for the age cohort.

12-15 year olds can also receive a jab at a participating pharmacy in the county.

A total of 80,000 vaccines have been administered at LYIT's vaccination clinic to date.

Frank Harburn, Saolta General Manager for the Vaccine Rollout Programme in the West and North West says there are no issues with vaccine supplies: