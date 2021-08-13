1,978 new ROI Covid-19 cases, Donegal no longer highest 7-day incidence

1,978 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening in the Republic of Ireland.

As of 8am today, 221 Covid-19 patients are in hospitals with the virus, of which 43 are in ICU.

For the first time since at least the 30th of June, Donegal no longer has the highest 7-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland. Donegal's figure of 525.2 cases per 100,000 people in the 7-day period up to midnight on Wednesday is now the second-highest in the Republic, with Monaghan now surpassing Donegal's rate - reporting a 7-day incidence of 596.2 cases per 100,000.

Donegal still has the highest 14-day incidence in the country however at 900.8 cases per 100,000 of the population, which is still rising - that's up slightly from yesterday's figure of 887.

The national average 14-day incidence rate currently stands at 440.3 - with Donegal the only County with over double that rate in the country this evening.