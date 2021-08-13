1,389 new Covid-19 cases in NI today

1,389 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the North in the last 24 hours.

There have also been 4 additional covid related deaths reported there.

359 patients are currently being treated for the disease in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 44 of those in ICU.

Self-isolation rules in the North will be relaxed from the start of next week, as anyone who is fully vaccinated and has no symptoms of the virus will no longer have to self-isolate if they are a close contact of a confirmed Covid case in Northern Ireland from Monday.