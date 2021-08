Finn Harps will look to put further daylight between themselves and bottom club Longford Town when they meet on Saturday evening.

The Ballybofey side go to Bishopsgate 12 points clear on Longford and another three after last week's win at Sligo will eased the worry of the automatic drop.

Also this weekend, Derry City welcome Dundalk to the Brandywell on Sunday.

In this week's League of Ireland Chat, Oisin Kelly caught up with former Harps Goalkeeper Gavin Cullen...