Watch / Listen: The Score – County Final Special

On this week’s programme, Oisin Kelly presents a County Final Special.

Last years deferred decider will see the holders Naomh Conaill play Kilcar for the Dr Maguire Cup this weekend.

Oisin is joined by former winners Martin McHugh of Kilcar, John Gildea of Naomh Conaill and the neutral view with two time winner from Ardara, Damian Diver.

We also hear from the Managers - Martin Regan and John McNulty plus the respective Chairmen, Martin ‘Shanky’ Smith and John Carr.

While on Friday, the Donegal Minors play Tyrone in the Ulster Final at Brewster Park, we’ll get the thoughts of Donegal Manager Luke Barrett.

