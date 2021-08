A rural grotto in the Muckish area that was vandalised last week, has now been fully repaired by members of the local community.

Charlie Montgomery from Falcarragh was credited with re-painting the grotto, to restore it to its former glory following the vandalism incident last week.

Local Cllr Michael McClafferty told Highland Radio News that the community coming together to repair the grotto shows that such acts will not be tolerated in the local community...