Police appeal for information in relation to missing Strabane man

Police in Strabane are appealing for information relating to the whereabouts of Tony Kildea who has been missing from the area since Friday last.

He was last seen at around 11:30am on Friday morning, wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and is believed to have been carrying a red holdall bag.

Tony is described as being around 5’5” in height, of a slim build with short brown hair and a goatee beard.

Police say they are concerned for his whereabouts and are asking anyone with information on where Tony may be to contact them on 101.