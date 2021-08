Ireland is facing more droughts, more rain and more coastal flooding in the years to come.

"The Status of Ireland's Climate", published by the EPA, Met Eireann and the Marine Institute, shows climate change in Ireland is in line with the rest of the world.

This Irish report comes just days after a similar dire warning was issued globally from IPCC.

Ireland is not known for weather extremes, but John Hanley, climate scientist from Met Eireann, says there will be a change: