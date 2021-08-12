HSE continue to urge public to attend Buncrana walk-in testing centre

The HSE are urging people to continue to avail of the walk-in Covid-19 testing centre in Buncrana, after it recorded a 30% positivity rate last week.

The HSE say the centre has been successful in detecting and containing cases of the virus, but they are still urging people to continue to avail of the service.

The test centre is located at Nailors Row Car Park behind Cockhill Health Centre, Buncrana and continues to operate from 11am to 7pm daily.

Mandy Doyle is the General Manager for Primary Care in Donegal, and she says that many of the cases appearing now at the test centres, are from people who have minor to no symptoms - she's urging those in the Inishowen area who feel they may have any symptoms at all to get tested...