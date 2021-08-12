Highest number of cases in 7 months in ROI – 1,903 new cases

The highest number of Covid-19 cases in almost seven months has been reported today.

There are 1,903 new infections being reported this evening - the highest daily figure since January 23rd.

219 people are in hospital with the virus in the Republic, with 37 in intensive care.

1,610 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the North in the last 24 hours meanwhile. There have been 3 additional covid-related deaths reported there.

Donegal still has the highest 7-day and 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country according to the latest HSE figures. The 14-day rate is currently at 887 cases per 100,000 people, more than 150 higher than the next-worst county, Monaghan, which currently has an incidence rate of 731.4 per 100,000 people.

Donegal's 14-day rate is also more than twice the national average, which is currently 431.6 cases per 100,000 of the population.

Donegal's 7-day rate stands at 529.5 per 100,000 - and it accounts for almost 60% of Donegal's cases in the last 7 days, meaning the virus is continuing to spread at an increased rate across the county.

There were 1,412 confirmed cases of the virus reported in Donegal in the 14-day period up to midnight on Tuesday also.