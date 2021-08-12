Heritage Week gets underway on Saturday

A number of events are being held across the county this weekend and next week, to celebrate National Heritage Week.

The National Heritage Council say that the week is all about getting people to enjoy their heritage as possible.

A total of 24 events are available across Donegal, spanning from this Saturday the 14th of August, to next Sunday the 22nd.

Some highlights include exhibitions at the Donegal County Museum such as 'Conflict to Division, Donegal 1919-1923’ and ‘The Railways of County Donegal’ at the County Museum in Letterkenny, along with many others.

More details about Heritage Week, and the events being held across the county and the country are available at heritageweek.ie

Some of the events taking place in Donegal include;

Become a Donegal Museum Detective: A fun and educational family backpack available to borrow, free of charge on from Donegal County Museum. The pack contains a variety of activities which have been designed to engage children and families with the exhibitions. After completing the activities, participants will obtain a Donegal Museum Detectives Passport stamped and there will be something to take home.

Donegal Vintage Car and Tractor Run: Donegal Railway Heritage Centre’s annual vintage run will take place on Sunday, 15th August. The vintage car and tractor run will start at the Railway Centre in Donegal Town, Tyrconnell Street, just below Donegal Castle, and end at Biddy O’Barnes.

The Influence of Colmcille on An Tur Gloine movement: A talk by Dr David Caron about St Eunan's Cathedral's famous north transept window, celebrating the life of St Colmcille. And created by the artists of An Túr Gloine. The talk will focus on the series of An Túr Gloine (Tower of Glass) stained glass windows in Letterkenny Cathedral.