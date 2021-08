GPA Chief Executive Tom Parsons has said that 50 percent of the Tyrone squad have contracted Covid-19.

The Red Hand county are scheduled to play Kerry in the All Ireland senior football semi final on Saturday week, but joint manager Brian Dooher has admitted they could struggle to field a team.

Parsons told OTB AM that the most important factor is player welfare, and the GPA will back Tyrone on that basis, even if they decide they can't fulfil the fixture.

Parsons says perspective is required...