Carndonagh, Buncrana LEAs maintain highest Covid incidence in country

New data released by the HSE this evening shows that up to midnight on Monday, the Carndonagh and Buncrana Local Electoral Areas maintained the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 anywhere on the Republic of Ireland.

The figures state that Carndonagh's 14-day incidence rate now stands at 1,880.5 cases per 100,000 of the population - by far still the highest rate in the country.

The Buncrana LEA has the second-highest rate, with its 14-day Covid incidence now at 1,211.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Donegal as a whole has three of the highest 5 Local Electoral Areas in the country as regards Covid incidence, with the Milford LEA recording an incidence rate of 987.6 cases per 100,000 people.

Elsewhere in Donegal, the Letterkenny LEA currently has an incidence rate of 772 per 100,000, just 5 cases from cracking the top 10 in the country.

Lifford-Stranorlar's rate is currently at 509.9 per 100,000 people, the Donegal LEA has a rate of 486.9, and the Glenties LEA has a rate of 443.2 - which despite being the lowest figure in Donegal, is still above the national average which as of yesterday's figures stood at 422.5.