Calls from home care sector to relax employment restrictions

A group representing home care services in Ireland says that the Government needs to do more, to allow them to care adequately for more patients, especially in rural areas where home carers may be needed more due to geographical and transport limitations.

The HCCI say that unlike other areas of the health service, home care services cannot hire home care assistants from outside the European Economic Area.

Jamie Farrelly, the Policy and Communications Officer with Home and Community Care Ireland, is calling on the HSE and the Department of Health to allow the home care industry to hire carers from outside the EEA, as well as to pay more attention to the specific needs of the sector.