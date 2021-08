A Bundoran businessman is calling for more signage warning of deer in the area to be erected.

Diarmuid Doherty who is also a former member of Bundoran Town Council fears unless action is taken serious injury will be caused.

Areas close to the busy Bundoran to Kinlough road and Bundoran bypass have become populated with deer in recent times.

Mr Doherty says the issue has become so pressing as it is an area that people would not particularly expect the animals: