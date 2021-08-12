100% Mica redress demonstration planned for Lifford next month

Another 100% mica redress demonstration has been planned, this time for Lifford.

Affected families demanding a fairer redress scheme are set to gather at 2pm on September 11th outside the County House in The Diamond, Lifford.

The demonstration has been organised by the 100% Redress No Less!! group and campaigner, Paddy Diver has been listed as the main speaker on the day.

Fergal McLaughlin is one of the organisers, on today's Nine til Noon Show he appealed to people from near and far to show their support: