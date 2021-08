A West Donegal Councillor is urging people to take responsibility for their rubbish.

In recent times, rubbish has been found dumped in many areas including bottle bank sites in Falcarragh and Killahoey Beach, Dunfanaghy.

Councillor Micheal McClafferty says there is an onus on householders and landlords to provide adequate facilities for people staying in their properties.

He has raised concern particularly around dumping at beaches: