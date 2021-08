Gardai in Donegal are appealing to vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles are always secure after a sum of money was stolen from a vehicle in Malin Head yesterday.

The cash was stolen from the vehicle in the Banba's Crown area between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station.

Gardai have warned that an unlocked vehicle makes it very easy for an opportunist criminal to strike.