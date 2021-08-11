Rural remote workers could be paid less following Google trial

Trade unions say there is no justification to pay someone less if they are working remotely.

Google is trialling such a system in the US, where staff working from home in low cost areas get paid less than those in more expensive ones.

The trial is leading to suggestions this could be replicated in Ireland, potentially meaning those who remote work in rural areas would be paid less than their urban-based counterparts in the same job.

But Laura Bambrick from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions says it shouldn't happen: