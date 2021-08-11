Over 50 nursing vacancies at LUH – INMO

Staff shortages are having a significant impact at Letterkenny University Hospital.

It comes as health services in Donegal urge people to keep their guard up in the fight against Covid-19 as hospital attendances remain at a record high.

There are currently approximately 55 nursing vacancies at the hospital according to the INMO.

Latest trolley watch figures show 45 people are awaiting a bed at hospitals in the North West today.

The INMO's Industrial Relations Officer in the North West, Neal Donohue says unless additional staff are made available, care will be impacted: