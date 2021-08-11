Ógra Fianna Fail call on Leo Varadkar to resign

Ógra Fianna Fail have called on Leo Varadkar to resign.

The youth wing of the party believe it is time for the Tanaiste to go.

In a statement, they say they are deeply concerned by the recent conduct of the Fine Gael leader in relation to his attendance at an event in the Merrion Hotel which they say undermined his own authority on matters of public health and that of fellow government ministers.

The statement concluded by saying they believe it would be a mistake that he be made Taoiseach in December 2022.

Gemma McGrory Fitzgerald, Chair of Ogra Fianna Fail Donegal told today's Nine til Noon Show that it is apparent there is one rule for one and another for Leo Varadkar:

Well, Fianna Fail Councillor Liam Blaney says Fine Gael are losing the confidence of the public.

And he says that is the general feeling among Fianna Fail party members and supporters:

The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Fine Gael Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh believes it is time to move on from the controversy.

He says Leo Varadkar's attendance at the Merrion Hotel event is not a matter for resignation and has described it as a 'silly season' story: