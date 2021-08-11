GAA Preview: Donegal Minor Manager Luke Barrett ahead of Ulster Minor Final

Donegal and Tyrone will meet in the Ulster Minor Championship Final this Friday evening at Brewster Park in Enniskillen.

The last time Donegal won the provincial competition was five years ago in 2016 under Shaun Paul Barrett, father of current Donegal manager Luke.

Tyrone haven’t being minor champions since 2012.

Donegal progressed to their first final in five years with a win over Armagh in a tight low scoring encounter last weekend while Tyrone who haven't won the minor crown since 2012 beat Fermanagh by thirty points in their semi final.

Luke Barrett told Oisin Kelly there is a great feeling in the camp this week but knows they will need to up their performance against Tyrone...

The 2021 Ulster Final between Donegal and Tyrone will be LIVE on Highland, On-Air and Online at highlandradio.com from 7.20pm in association with Mc Kenna’s Centra Buncrana.