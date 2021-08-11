Full analysis and review of North Inishowen water supply essential – Cllr Doherty

A full analysis and review of Irish Water's North Inishowen supply is essential.

That's according to Councillor Albert Doherty after it emerged the utility was unaware of supply issues in the Mindoran area on Monday despite local residents experiencing supply interruptions.

Yesterday, also saw properties in the North Inishowen area without water following a burst on the main trunk line from the water treatment plant in Clonmany.

Councillor Doherty says it's vital Irish Water's commitment to use the Eddie Fullerton Dam as a backup supply is fulfilled as soon as possible: