Calls for different vaccines to be mixed before booster shot rollout

A number of experts have claimed it makes sense to mix Covid-19 vaccines as it would offer enhanced protection against the virus.

The Department of Health is seeking legal clarity on whether people could be given jabs from different manufacturers ahead of the booster shot rollout.

The Irish Times says the Department has requested the Attorney General's advice, but other countries have been doing this for quite some time already.

But, Immunology Professor Christine Loscher says there needs to be legal clarity on mixing vaccines as this was not checked in clinical trials: