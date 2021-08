On this week's Business Matters, Ciaran O'Donnell is joined by the manager of the folk village in Glencolmcille, Margaret Rose Cunningham.

The brainchild of the late Fr James McDyer, Glen Folk Village was set up in 1967 with the aim of providing much-needed employment in an area that was struggling economically.

Last week, the folk village, which employs 15 people on a seasonal basis, welcomed its first European coach tour since 2019.

