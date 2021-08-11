Alcorn on Sevens Squad as Muldoon takes charge at Trinity

Donegal's Mia Alcorn has been selected on the Ireland Womens Sevens squad as they return to pre-season training next week ahead of the new campaign which culminates with the World Sevens Series in Dubai and Cape Town at the end of the year.

Mia who plays her rugby out of Ulster and Blackrock is one of five players from the northern province selected.

The other four are Claire Boles, Brittany Hogan, Lucinda Kinghan and Maeve Liston have all been selected.

And Irish Womens International from Donegal Larrisa Muldoon has been announced as the new head coach at Trinity Women’s Rugby at the Dublin University.

Larissa who has 48 International caps and is currently playing for Leinster and Railway Union.

