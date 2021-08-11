1,819 ROI Covid-19 cases confirmed this evening, 1,467 in NI

A total of 1,819 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

As of 8am today, 206 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals with the virus, of those 36 are in ICU.

Meanwhile 1,467 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the North in the last 24 hours.

There have been also been three additional covid-related deaths reported there.

321 patients are currently being treated for the virus in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 40 of those in ICU.

Donegal continues to maintain the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country, at a rate of 839.2 cases per 100,000 of the population.

The 7-day incidence rate of the virus in the county is also continuing to increase slightly - it is now at 482.4 cases per 100,000 - meaning that 57.49 percent of the cases in the last two weeks have been in the last 7 days in County Donegal.

The total number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 1,336.