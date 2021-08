A major burst on the trunk main from the water treatment plant in Clonmany has left many properties without water today.

The major outage is affecting Ballyliffin, Urris, Cool Cross and Malin Head.

Water is expected to be restored this afternoon.

Inishowen Councillor Martin McDermott says Irish Water's commitment to invest in connecting North Inishowen to the Eddie Fullerton Dam will help in some way in alleviating the pressures on the system: