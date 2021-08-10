Longstanding health sector issues hindered hospitals’ pandemic response – Report

A limited number of beds, poor infrastructure and unequal access to workers hindered hospitals' response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A new report released by the Health Information and Quality Authority found that many health care services continue to be proportionally less resourced than others, despite increased investment during the Covid crisis.

While Irish hospitals adapted quickly to the pandemic, it found every service was under "extreme pressures" due to longstanding underlying problems in the health sector.

An infection prevention and control risk-based inspection found Letterkenny University Hospital to be substantially and partially compliant in a number of areas.

