Gardai investigating hit and run in Letterkenny

Gardai are appealing for information following a hit and run in Letterkenny involving two vehicles.

On Tuesday morning last, at around 11:55am, in the Killyclug area, a white Hyundai Tuscon was hit by another vehicle which failed to remain at the scene and was observed driving in the direction of Glencar.

Substantial damage was caused to the Hyundai.

It's understood the other vehicle travelled from the Cluain Ard direction.

Anyone with information and particularly, dashcam footage is asked to come forward.