An Grianán Theatre and the Abbey Arts Centre is to benefit from €378,000 in funding announced for Donegal.

The funding is part of an overall €4.7m capital investment in the arts and culture infrastructure around the country.

€290,299 has been allocated to An Grianán Theatre, Letterkenny and €88,000 for the Abbey Arts Centre, Ballyshannon.

Donegal Green Party Chairman Michael White says the funding demonstrates that Donegal is at last getting a fair share of investment.