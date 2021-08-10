County Final Countdown: Kilcar’s Mark McHugh

Last years Donegal Senior Club Championship Final will be played out this weekend as the holders from 2019 Noamh Conaill and the 2017 Champions Kilcar go head to head for the honour of being the county kingpins once again.

Kilcar v Naomh Conaill will be LIVE on Highland this Saturday. Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Kilcoyne from 7.30pm for the build up and then the big game LIVE from 8pm. Coverage of the 2020 Donegal Couty Final is in association with Healthwise Pharmacies.

It's been a long wait for both sides following the postponement last September. With the big game almost here Kilcar's Mark McHugh insists motivation won't be an issue...

Mark feels the county final will be another tight tense encounter between the two sides...