80 percent of Covid in-patient hospitalisations unvaccinated – NI Department of Health

The Northern Irish Department of Health today published figures stating that 80% of those hospitalised as in-patients in the North with Covid-19 under the age of 60 are unvaccinated.

They say that of 267 patients receiving in-patient treatment for Covid, 114 of those are aged under 60 - and that 91 of those patients were completely unvaccinated.

As for those who had been hospitalised with Covid aged under 60 who had received both doses of the vaccine, that figure stood at 15 patients - making it just over six times less likely for a fully vaccinated patient to be admitted to hospital with the virus compared to an unvaccinated patient.