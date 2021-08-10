1,508 new ROI Covid-19 cases, Donegal’s incidence rate rising again

1,508 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed this evening in the Republic of Ireland.

206 patients are now in hospital with the virus, with 33 people in ICU.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has warned that the virus is circulating to a significant degree in the community.

Meanwhile Donegal has maintained the highest 7 and 14 day incidence rates of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, with a slight increase in Covid incidence reported within the latest HSE figures.

Up to midnight on Sunday, Donegal's 14-day incidence rate stood at 816 cases per 100,000 people - now slightly less than double the national average which is currently 413.6 cases per 100,000 of the population.

The 14-day incidence rate is up 51 cases from the 765.1 figure that was reported by the HSE last Friday.

Also Donegal's 7-day incidence rate of the virus has increased, standing at 434.1 per 100,000 - that's up from 368.1 from the previous set of HSE data.