Tyrone Kerry All Ireland Semi Final moved

Tyrone's All Ireland Semi Final with Kerry scheduled for this Sunday has been put back six days to Saturday week 21st August and the All Ireland Final will be shifted to Saturday 4th September.

The O'Neill county requested a deferral of their clash with the Munster Champions as a significant number of players are isolating after positive cases in the panel.

Players underwent further testing at the weekend and the results were presented to officials at Croke Park on Monday.

Joint-manager Fergal Logan and a number of players were unable to attend their recent Ulster final win over Monaghan.

The GAA’s CCCC said: "This decision was taken following a status report received by the GAA relating to positive Covid cases in the Tyrone panel.

This change will necessitate the GAA Football All-Ireland final being re-arranged to take place on Saturday September 4."

They added "The GAA will continue to liaise with the appropriate Government Departments and officials to discuss the practicalities of having these revised fixtures included under the statutory instrument that has facilitated the increased attendances of recent weeks."