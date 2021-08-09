Man dies following collision on Glenshane Road

A man has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Glenshane Road, between Dungiven and Maghera this morning.

The collision, involving a silver-coloured Volvo car and a tanker lorry, was reported to police at 5:20am. Emergency services attended the scene where the driver of the Volvo was pronounced dead.

The driver of the tanker lorry was taken to hospital for treatment for what are believed to be not serious injuries.

The Glenshane Road remains closed, between Main Street on Dungiven and the Tobermore Road/ Glenshane Road junction, and a number of diversions are in place as officers conduct enquiries at the scene of the collision.

Police in the North are appealing for witnesses and if anyone who may have captured the collision on dash cam and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call officers on 101, quoting reference 233 of 09/08/21.