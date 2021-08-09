INMO concerned as 39 patients await beds in NW hospitals

Nurses say they are becoming increasingly unsafe in overcrowded hospitals that are suffering from a lack of airflow and ventilation.

217 covid patients are now in hospital, which is four times higher than this day last month.

31 people are in ICU with the virus, but there were 381 patients awaiting beds this morning across the country. There were 13 patients waiting at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, six of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

At Sligo University Hospital, the figure was 26, with 19 of them on ED trolleys.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says it's very worrying............