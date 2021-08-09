Geraldine Mullan speaks of the importance of hope

A woman who tragically lost her family in a drowning accident in Donegal last year, hopes a new community centre will go some way to thanking people for their support in the last 12 months.

Geraldine Mullan's husband John as well as their two children, Tomas and Amelia, died after their car entered the water on their way back from a family holiday in Lough Foyle last August.

The nurse who works in Letterkenny University Hospital, has now established the Mullan HOPE centre in their memory, at the family's former garden centre business in Moville.

Geraldine told Shannonside, every day without her family is a struggle: