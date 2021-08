On this weeks DL Debate Podcast, Brendan Devenney talks Ulster GAA with Cahair O'Kane of the Irish News while we preview the upcoming delayed 2020 Donegal Senior Championship Final with former St Eunan's winning Manager and Player Brendan Kilcoyne.

Brendan is also on the Donegal Minor backroom team. We'll get his thoughts on their Ulster Final with Tyrone this Friday.

Listen to the DL Debate